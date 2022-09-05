Police appeal over death of 80-year-old hit by car in Rowley Regis
Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of an 80-year-old man who was hit by a car.
The man suffered a head injury following the incident in High Street, Rowley Regis, at 14:25 BST on Saturday.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died later that night in hospital.
West Midlands Police said the driver of the black Mercedes involved remained at the scene and was helping with investigations.
The force said officers were reviewing CCTV from around the area but urged any witnesses or anyone with dash cam video to get in touch.
Sgt Julie Lyman, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We have a dedicated family liaison officer who will be supporting the man's family and our thoughts are with them at this awful time.
"We'd also ask anyone who was in the area at around the time if the incident, to get in touch as soon as possible."
