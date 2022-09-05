Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old.
Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August.
His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would have told them not to cry.
The driver of the car is continuing to help with inquiries, West Midlands Police says.
The force has appealed for anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
