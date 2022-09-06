Liz Truss: West Midlands people list priorities for new prime minister
Liz Truss has won the Conservative leadership contest and succeeded Boris Johnson to become the UK's new prime minister.
Within hours, she appointed key cabinet members including Aldridge's Wendy Morton as chief whip and Nadhim Zahawi from Stratford-on-Avon as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
She has pledged to cut taxes to reduce rising living costs.
Across the region, the BBC asked people what issues they want prioritised.
In Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, rising energy bills have had a drastic impact on people's way of life.
This winter, Dennis Greenway, 90, plans to turn the heating off in parts of his bungalow to save money.
"It's going to be very hard, they keep giving money for one thing or another so how can they help me?" he said.
"The electricity prices have gone so high. I now spend £60 a week," taxi driver Mohammed said.
Student Sam Hughes said despite both parents working 40 hours a week, from October her family will go from being "quite well off to struggling".
However, in Brownhills, business owner Matt Berry said he was not concerned about rising energy bills.
Instead, he says he is fed up of barriers to trading abroad and now regrets voting for Brexit during the 2016 referendum.
Mr Berry who runs Matt Lewis Motorsport said: "It was a minefield, I don't think there was enough support.
"Customers that we have abroad that want to order parts, we do not get involved with anymore because of the red tape."
