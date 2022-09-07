Free school uniform for Oldbury pupils 'a massive help'
Year seven pupils at a Black Country school are starting the new academic year with free uniforms and PE kits.
The initiative, which updates the existing uniform at Perryfields Academy, Oldbury, saves families at least £90 per child.
Older pupils will still have to pay, but not until children grow out of their current gear.
"It's helped my mum out a lot," said pupil Ismail. "She was pretty surprised and really happy when she found out."
Head teacher Clare Harris said the school had come up with the idea after joining Broadleaf Partnership Trust last year, and was pleased trustees had agreed to fully fund it.
"[Funding has] been taken from the trust budget that... has guaranteed that it won't have an impact on the education budget or resources in school for the children," said Ms Harris.
With prices from supplier Gogna Schoolwear starting at £65 for a package that includes a blazer, two shirts and two skirts or pairs of trousers, about 200 pupils have benefited from the saving.
Parents dropping their year seven pupils off at school told the the BBC the financial support had been invaluable.
Dickson Matambo said: "I called home in Africa to say, 'oh, my son is going to school and we are getting free uniform'. We have never heard of that, getting free uniform, in a country where there's free education."
Zoe, mum to year seven son Dante, said: "It really has helped, for a whole set of uniform it's just so much less stress... it's expensive you know, so a massive massive help."
"It helps me, even though it's big for me, but I can grow into it and stuff," said Dante.
Perryfields Academy is attended by just over 1,000 pupils, a third of whom are eligible for free school meals.
The school has committed to provide free uniform for new starters again next September.
