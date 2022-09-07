Boy seriously injured in Erdington machete attack

Residents in the area reported seeing a high police presence near Erdington Skills Centre on Wednesday afternoon

A teenager has been seriously injured after being attacked with a machete in Erdington, West Midlands Police has said.

Emergency services were called to Edwards Road to reports of a stabbing at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy was found with a serious hand injury and taken to hospital after what the force has described as a "targeted incident".

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Police inquiries are being made to find a second suspect.

A weapon has been recovered and will be forensically examined, the force added.

