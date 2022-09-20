In pictures: Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture
- Published
Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture, including shopping centres, road intersections and pieces of public art, are being celebrated in a new book.
Published by the Modernist Society, Birmingham: The Brutiful Years contains 22 examples from the period, highlighting architects who helped reshape the city.
A group of local residents known as The Brutiful Action Group, have also contributed essays.
Distinctive buildings in the city such as The Rotunda, Ringway Centre, and the Ashley and Strathcona Buildings at Birmingham University feature alongside the iconic Spaghetti Junction and Corporation Square.
"This period was a time of development and creativity for the city, an era when Birmingham became one of the leaders of architectural innovation," said Mary Keating, co-founder of The Brutiful Action Group.
"Despite this, there is very little protection for this period of architecture, and many of the buildings featured in the book are under threat."
She added that through the book the authors were trying to preserve an important piece of history and highlight the value and heritage context of these buildings.
Jack Hale, of The Modernist Society, said: "Brutalist architecture can be divisive - but love it or not, these buildings are unique, original, and an important part of Birmingham's heritage."
He added the book was a "fitting tribute to some true masterpieces of modernist design, with a real sense of history and nostalgia".
"We hope that it helps people to appreciate the value of this period of Birmingham's architectural history."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
All photos subject to copyright.