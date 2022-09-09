Queen Elizabeth II: Monarch's dedication 'impossible to put into words'
The Queen's lifetime of dedication is "impossible to put into words", mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said as the region paid tribute to her.
The monarch was a "constant throughout all our lives, providing hope, strength, and unity through some of the country's toughest times," he added.
Events have been postponed as a mark of respect, including this weekend's Birmingham International Tattoo.
Flags were being flown at half-mast at buildings across the region.
Mr Street said Queen Elizabeth II's "standards and values made her the Queen she was, and it is these hallmarks that must continue to guide us.
"Many across the West Midlands will hold dear personal memories of Her Majesty, but on behalf of our region I simply want to say 'thank you'.
"Thank you for your service, your dedication, and most of all for your unwavering commitment to your people."
Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Maureen Cornish, said the Queen's reign was "an extraordinary one that will never be forgotten".
She added she had written to His Majesty the King on behalf of the city's people "offering our deepest sympathies and to convey the sadness that is being felt".
Books of condolence are being opened across the city for people to pay their respects, including at the Hall of Memory in Centenary Square.
People wanting to lay floral tributes have been asked to do so at Birmingham Cathedral, and the Library of Birmingham will be lit up in purple for every night of the period of mourning.
Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said the Queen lived her life "with an incredible sense of duty to this country".
"I join the whole city in sending sympathies to the Royal Family and The King."
Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, said she sent "heartfelt condolences" to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of Dudley.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a dedicated public servant, whose unfailing devotion to her country was evident throughout her reign."
The Queen visited Dudley three times - in 1957 during a tour of Staffordshire and Worcestershire, in 1977 as part of the celebrations to mark her Silver Jubilee and in 1994 when she opened the new visitor centre at Dudley Zoo.
The town's Union flag was flown at half-mast, with books of condolence at the council house and at borough libraries.
Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE, said he was "deeply saddened".
"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."
Meanwhile, the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Sir David Thompson, said: "As servants of the Crown the bond with our Sovereign is one we cherish.
"Our sadness at this time is shared by people of our nation and indeed across the globe."
Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, said the Queen's "sense of service and duty to all across our nation, the Commonwealth and the world has been truly remarkable.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the King and Royal Family at this time. God Save The King."
MP Khalid Mahmood said: "Thank you for your service Ma'am, you were the strength for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth and you were admired across all nations. You will remain in our hearts always. May you Rest in Peace."
Personal stories of meetings with the Queen were emerging as the country entered a period of national mourning.
Fred Budd, a mechanic from Wolverhampton, recalled when he helped Her Majesty when her Rolls Royce broke down during a whirlwind tour of the Midlands in 1977.
A letter of thanks from Buckingham Palace read: "Your assistance resulted in the tour going along without delay and we are all most grateful for the help given by you and other members of your staff."
Mr Budd said: "I shall treasure it, it will always be with me, it is one of those never-to-be-repeated opportunities and it could have been anyone in the garage that went that day, but I was the only one that didn't go to lunch so I was picked to go."
The Birmingham International Tattoo, due to be held at Resorts World on Saturday, has been postponed until further notice.
Dudley Zoo said it was also closing on Friday as a mark of respect, while events at the MAC in Birmingham were suspended shortly after the announcement was made.
