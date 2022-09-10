Queen Elizabeth II: Royal visits to the West Midlands in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II regularly visited the West Midlands across the course of her life and her visits often drew thousands of people.
They included touring Coventry Cathedral a few years after her Coronation and several stops in her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977.
In 2012, the Queen travelled across the region on her Diamond Jubilee Tour.
Large crowds turned out for those visits including in Hereford, Cosford and Birmingham.
The Queen also had a close connection with the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, laying wreaths on several occasions at the site.
