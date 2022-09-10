Queen Elizabeth II: Football legend danced with Queen he adored
The daughter of football legend Billy Wright said her father would have paid tribute to a "pearl of a woman", following the Queen's death.
The late England and Wolverhampton Wanderers star received the FA Cup from the monarch at Wembley in 1949, while she was still a princess.
Vicky Wright said her father revealed he also once danced with the Queen at Windsor Castle.
"He had such admiration for her," she said.
The photograph of Wright being presented the trophy, after Wolves' win against Leicester City, has become an iconic one.
He met the Queen again when she came to Wolverhampton in 1994, to open the new-look Molineux Stadium.
Wright, who was married to Joy Beverley of the famous singing trio the Beverley Sisters, ended up moving in celebrity circles and was once invited to a celebration at Windsor Castle.
It was while watching James Bond with his family that he recalled his wife dancing with Sean Connery at the event, and she responded: "Yes, but you were dancing with the Queen," his daughter told BBC Radio WM.
She said if her father was alive today, he would "stand with his hand on his heart - he would stand upright wherever we were for the national anthem - and he would say, 'Thank you for everything'".
"You were a pearl amongst women and we are proud," she added.
Ms Wright said it was a blessing the Queen lived through her Platinum Jubilee.
"She saw all the love and outpouring and feelings that everybody had for her," she said.
Wright and the Queen were both aged in their early 20s when they first met at the trophy presentation.
"He was so proud," his daughter said. "You can see in the footage of him going to up receive it, you can see him wiping his hands on the back of his shorts before he gets there to shake her hand.
"He must have been about 23. What an honour."
