King Charles III: Proclamation events across the Midlands announced
- Published
Events to mark the proclamation of the new King will take place across the Midlands later.
The new sovereign has been formally confirmed in a historic service at St James's Palace on Saturday.
His Majesty King Charles III's reign will be proclaimed in services across the region.
It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address.
The Proclamation of Accession is the formal method of publicising the accession, sharing the news that the monarch has died and that the heir has acceded to the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Birmingham and the Black Country
In Birmingham, the Accession Proclamation will take place at Library of Birmingham in Centenary Square, Broad Street.
It will be read by Lord Mayor Cllr Maureen Cornish from 13:00 BST.
Books of condolence can be signed at the Hall of Memory in Centenary Square.
Across the Black Country, local authorities will also be hosting services.
- Walsall Council House, Lichfield Street
- St Peter's Collegiate Church, Wolverhampton
- Dudley Council House, Priory Road
- Sandwell Council House, Oldbury
In Walsall, motorists are being warned that Lichfield Street, Upper Bridge Street and Hatheron Road will be closed from 10:00 until 14:30.
In Oldbury, Birmingham Street, Halesowen Street, Church Street, Freeth Street and Market Place will be closed for the ceremony.
Shropshire
Members of the public are being invited to attend the proclamation event in Shrewsbury at The Quarry.
The council has said the event will also be live-streamed via its social media channels.
Following the county declaration, there will also be a number of local declarations at 16:00 by town and parish councils.
- The Guildhall, Oswestry
- Southwater, Telford
- St Alkmund's Church, Whitchurch
- Market Square, Church Stretton
- Town Hall, Frogmore Road, Market Drayton
- Town Hall, Ellesmere
- The Peace Memorial, Ludlow
- Jubilee Square, Wem
- The Square, Much Wenlock
Staffordshire
At 13:00, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Mr Ian Dudson CBE will stand on the steps of Shire Hall in Stafford's Market Square and introduce the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson MBE DL, who will then read the formal proclamation announcing the new monarch's ascension to the throne.
Following the proclamation in Stafford, other proclamations will be held in Staffordshire at 14:30.
- Biddulph,Town Hall, High Street
- Cannock, Cannock Chase Council Offices, Civic Centre, Beecroft Road
- Cheadle, War Memorial, Tean Road
- Leek, Nicolson Memorial, Leek
- Lichfield, West Front of Lichfield Cathedral
- Newcastle, Market Cross, High Street
- Tamworth, Town Hall, Market Street
The High Sheriff and Lord Lieutenant will also repeat the ceremony in Stoke-on-Trent at 14:30 outside Kings Hall, Kingsway.
Coventry and Warwickshire
It will be read in Coventry by Lord Mayor Councillor Kevin Maton on the steps of the Council House in Earl Street at 13:00.
Residents are also being invited to pay their own tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers at the altar end of the Cathedral Ruins and in books of condolence at the Council House and cathedral.
A virtual book of condolence is also available through the council's website.
In Warwickshire, a short proclamation ceremony for Warwick District will take place at the Town Hall in Royal Leamington Spa at 14:00.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
A proclamation ceremony will be held at 14:10 at Hereford Cathedral.
The High Sheriff of Herefordshire, accompanied by the Under Sheriff, will hand each mayor of the market towns a copy of the proclamation to read in their own communities.
Proclamation ceremonies will then be held at each market town at 16:00.
- Bromyard, Market Square
- Kington, Market Hall
- Ledbury, the War Memorial
- Leominster, Corn Square
- Ross-On-Wye, Market House at 17:00.
In Worcestershire, the service will take place at the Guildhall, High Street, Worcester, from 13:00.
A screen is also being set up in Cathedral Square, on which the ceremony will be streamed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk