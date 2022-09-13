First patient at Birmingham hospital recalls Queen's visit
The first patient at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital said she was "over the moon" to have met the Queen at the site's official opening.
Ann Bagnall was being treated in June 2010 for the effects of a stroke when she was moved to what was at the time a brand new £545m facility..
In 2012, she took part in its formal opening, finding out the night before who the special visitor would be.
"My legs were like jelly and I couldn't eat," she said.
"We had to go to a briefing the night before as it was all a big secret and we couldn't tell anyone what was happening."
Mrs Bagnall said she was so "petrified" she would be late she made sure to arrive with plenty of time, spending an hour in the car park before the Queen's arrival.
The patients and staff chosen to attend the royal visit were split into two groups in the hospital's atrium and the Queen and Prince Philip spoke to both groups before touring the new site.
Mrs Bagnall said she was not meant to be the first patient to be treated at the hospital, but the person originally selected died the night before their move.
"I was awoken in the night at about 02:00 to 03:00 with that staff saying 'we know you're going to be discharged soon, but do you mind if we delay that and move you to the [Queen Elizabeth Hospital] because the person who was being moved has unfortunately passed away'," Mrs Bagnall said.
"So I went over and I could walk but I was moved on a bed... It was all very exciting."
Mrs Bagnall said to be asked to be part of the official opening of the hospital was "very lovely" and an occasion she would never forget.
"I remember being very nervous, my legs felt like jelly but on meeting [the Queen], my nerves melted away.
"I was struck by her beautiful blue eyes and that feeling has stayed with me ever since," she added.
