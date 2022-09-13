Mohammed Kasim: Man arrested after dad fatally shot in car
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in a car.
Mohammed Kasim, 30, who was described by his family as "kind hearted" and an "amazing dad", died in hospital after the shooting in Birmingham on 7 July.
Mr Kasim and another man were attacked just after midnight on Eversley Road, Small Health, police said.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Saltley earlier and a number of other addresses were searched, the West Midlands force added.
"The suspect remains in custody today for questioning, and Mr Kasim's family have been informed as we continue to support them," a police spokesperson said.
Officers had been investigating CCTV and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A blue Ford Ecosport on false plates was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close in Washwood Heath less than an hour after the shooting and is believed to be linked to the attack.
The other victim suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
Following his death, Mr Kasim's family said he was "a kind hearted, selfless, caring person. An amazing dad, son and brother, who will be missed so dearly".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk