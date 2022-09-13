Queen Elizabeth II: Wolverhampton couple recount 'treasured moments'
- Published
A Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning cyclist and Olympic swimmer have recounted their "treasured moments" meeting Queen Elizabeth II.
Hugh Porter from Wolverhampton was made an MBE by the Queen for services to cycle racing in 1973.
His wife, Anita Lonsbrough, who won gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics, received her MBE award in 1963.
"It is probably the most memorable day of my life, apart from the day I got married," said Mr Porter.
"It really was something very, very special indeed."
Mr Porter described cycling to the gates of Buckingham Palace in his top hat and tails "because that's the machine that had given me the great honour".
The moment with the Queen was "just something that you never ever forget", he explained.
"It's as though when she speaks to you in that moment, your treasured moment, you're the only person in the whole of the world."
He and his wife recently took part in the Wolverhampton leg of the Commonwealth Games Queen's baton relay.
Ms Lonsbrough received her MBE from the Queen Mother, but said she was honoured to be invited for lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1983.
"I was the only female guest apart from some of the equerries and ladies in waiting," she said.
"We all went into lunch and I had the pleasure of sitting next to the Duke.
"And then afterwards I was one of the guests that [the Queen] spoke to.
"It was a marvellous occasion," she added.