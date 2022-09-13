Darren Round: Reward doubled for information about canal murder
A reward for information over the murder of a man found in a Birmingham canal has been doubled to £20,000.
Darren Round, 48, had suffered facial injuries before he entered the water near Masshouse Lane, in Kings Norton, a post-mortem examination revealed.
His body was pulled from the canal on 15 February 2020. He was last seen walking along the canal at 00:40 GMT earlier that day.
Crimestoppers increased its reward for anonymous information over his death.
Mr Round left his home in Kings Norton at 19:30 on 14 February, wearing a blue coat and with a rucksack on his back, the charity said.
CCTV footage of his last known movements captured him walking along the canal close to Wharf Road Bridge, towards Shannon Tunnel at around 00:40 the next morning.
His body was recovered at 08:40.
Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager for Crimestoppers, said Mr Round often walked along the canal network.
"Our charity, which is independent of the police, is reaching out to anyone who has stayed silent but wants to do the right thing," he said.
"We hope that by appealing for anonymous information and doubling the reward, we can get justice for Darren, whose life was so tragically cut short."
