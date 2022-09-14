King Charles III: Prince's Trust ambassador describes moment he met King Charles
A businessman has recalled the "absolute honour" of being handed an award by King Charles III.
Cordell Jeffers, 30, set up his own sportwear firm, Mungo Sports, after joining the The Prince's Trust "Enterprise" programme.
The charity ambassador from Birmingham went on to support more than 5,000 black and ethnic minority students through training and school workshops.
Last year, he was presented with the Young Change Maker award.
The journey to success didn't have an easy start for Mr Jeffers as he was sent to the Caribbean to study after being excluded from school.
"School was quite a turbulent time for me - I'm dyslexic so I struggled quite a lot with my education, " he told BBC Radio WM.
For a year and a half, the teenager when to Saint Kitts and Nevis to finish his secondary school education.
The entrepreneur said: "It was a hard decision but it's one of the best decisions my mum ever made because she put me in an environment where I had to adapt to the culture and learn a new set of values.
"Seeing people with a lack of resources but still make use of every resource that they had was very inspiring and allowed me to want to change my life."
At the age of 15, Mr Jeffers returned to the Nechells area of Birmingham and while enrolled in college, a passion for business was born.
As well as a sports company, Mr Jeffers now shares his experience and lessons with others through his new enterprise, We Shine Together.
It helps provide provides access to higher education, employment and supports rough sleepers across the city.
Meeting the former Prince of Wales last year was "an absolute honour and one for the history books," he said.
He added: "Through the Prince's Trust, I have gone on to do so many great things, I've interviewed Lionel Richie and received a letter from Richard Branson.
"There are no limitations, the only limitations you have are your own thinking.
"You have potential inside of you, it is just having the belief to activate it."
The Prince's Trust is a charity in the United Kingdom founded in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help vulnerable young people who are unemployed and those struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.