Birmingham teacher jailed for sexual assaults on girls
- Published
A Birmingham schoolteacher has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting three girls.
Muhammad Taimoor, 28, pleaded guilty to 11 charges in all at the city's crown court in July.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
The NSPCC charity said Taimoor, of Richmond Road in Birmingham, had "exploited his position of trust".
"As a teacher, Taimoor should have been focused on the education and wellbeing of children," the charity added.
The court heard one of his victims, who cannot be identified, was 16 when she was assaulted by Taimoor earlier this year.
He denied two counts of sexual assault against a fourth female, and also denied two counts of causing or inciting a child aged 13 to 17 to be involved in prostitution or pornography.
His not guilty pleas were accepted by the prosecution, however it was ordered that the charges lie on file.
"Child sexual abuse can have a devastating impact and we hope all the victims in this case are getting the help they need to make a full and lasting recovery," the NSPCC said.
"We also hope Taimoor's sentence will encourage other young people who have suffered in a similar way to speak out and seek support."
