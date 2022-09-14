Major fire at Birmingham's New Bingley Hall venue
- Published
Up to 90 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a banqueting and wedding venue in Birmingham.
Drivers are warned to avoid Whitmore Street by Hockley Circus, which is closed after the fire "broke through" roof space of New Bingley Hall.
Up to 15 fire engines and several emergency response vehicles have been sent to the scene, which is causing disruption on surrounding roads.
The venue hosts events such as Asian weddings, birthdays and formal events.
It is not known if the building was hosting an event at the time.
West Midlands Fire Service has described the fire, which was first reported at about 16:20 BST, as severe.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.