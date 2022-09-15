Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
- Published
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death.
Friends of Abbey Street Park in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday.
The incident has been reported to West Midlands Police, which has been contacted for comment.
Chair of the group, Kaye Highway, said it was a "terrible incident".
"It is an awful time for our nation who are mourning the loss of our dear Queen," she said.
"It shows an absolute disrespect, not only for the times, but a true insensitivity to our close knit community who care deeply for her late Majesty's loss," Ms Highway added.
The mural celebrates the history of the Gornal area and its community. It includes references to the industrial heritage of the Black Country, local football teams and community mythology such as "The Grey Lady" who is said to haunt the nearby school and woods.
It was painted in June to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign and was unveiled by Dudley Mayor Sue Greenaway.
Ms Highway said the group had contacted the local council which had been "very supportive".
