Mohammed Kasim: Man bailed in fatal car shooting investigation
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man shot in a car has been released on bail.
The 20-year-old was detained on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the shooting in Small Heath, Birmingham, which killed Mohammed Kasim.
West Midlands Police said Mr Kasim, 30, and a second man, who survived, were attacked in a car on Eversley Road shortly after midnight on 7 July.
Mr Kasim's family said he was "a kind-hearted, selfless, caring person".
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.