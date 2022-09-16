Black History Month: Birmingham launch event to go ahead
The launch event for Birmingham's Black History Month is to go ahead as planned on Saturday, the council has confirmed.
The authority said it had made the decision with "careful consideration" following the death of the Queen.
The project is set to celebrate the city's diversity and heritage through a range of performances, workshops and lectures in October.
The launch is being held at Birmingham Hippodrome from 16:00 BST.
Attendees can expect creative performances by Aston Performing Arts Academy and Eloquent Praise Dance as well as a reading from new play She's Royal and poetry recitals.
Some of the key events taking place during Black History Month, include:
- An exhibition of Vanley Burke's photography at Soho House
- Black History Month Festival at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery
- Author Kit de Waal discussing her time growing up in Birmingham
- New play She's Royal at Birmingham Hippodrome about two women of colour who served in Queen Victoria's court.
A full list of events can be found in the online Black History Month brochure.
