Queen Elizabeth II: Birmingham firm's pride in equipping funeral ceremonial soldiers
- Published
Staff at a factory in Birmingham have spoken of their pride in making every buckle, badge and button for the soldiers on ceremonial duties at the Queen's funeral.
All the accessories on their uniforms have been made by Firmin and Sons.
Staff worked continuously over the last week to make repairs and replacements, head of sales Tony Kelly said.
"There have been a few, but we have been able to rise to each one we've been asked to do," he said.
Mr Kelly added the firm, which was established in 1655, had long-established plans in place for events like the monarch's funeral.
"It's not all done on the morning of the event, but there are occasions where breakages, damage occurs during the rehearsals," he said.
The company makes its buttons and badges by hand and also produces the ceremonial armour worn by soldiers including those of the Household Cavalry.
Its items are also worn by the Foot Guards and the Royal Horse Artillery.
Firman and Sons has equipped service personnel over the reigns of the last 17 monarchs, even before Great Britain was formed by the union of England and Scotland.
"Watching the lying-in-state, the procession from Buckingham Palace - all those ceremonial uniforms with their accoutrement fittings, we will have manufactured them," Mr Kelly said.
"We're very proud of the skills of the craftsmen and women of Birmingham who have manufactured these items with care over many, many, many years."