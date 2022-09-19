Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'
A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession.
Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week.
Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster Abbey where the funeral service is being held.
"We're there to service the nation and the monarch," said Mr Tibbetts, who lives in Scotland.
"But you can't help but feel the sheer environment around you."
In 2018, civilian Mr Tibbetts, originally from Halesowen in the West Midlands, was appointed the first ever Honorary Vexillilologist - or flag expert - at the Court of the Lord Lyon, which regulates heraldry in Scotland. He has also been made one of Scotland's Officers of Arms.
The time since the Queen's death had been "quite intense", Mr Tibbetts said.
"It's been difficult for me to process this while I'm in it and I've been trying to keep a lid on things."
He and his colleagues spent hours overnight on Friday rehearsing for Monday's procession. The 37-year-old said it was "definitely not easy" and he was "hoping to do a good job".
He said: "We're trying to be as professional as possible. We're trying to be still and focussed on ourselves."
However he said it was difficult not to be affected by the atmosphere during the earlier ceremony.
"In Edinburgh, when I was on duty there, when people were spontaneously starting to applaud, when people were cheering or your see people sombre, it's really tricky to focus on yourself and block that out."
The Queen's funeral service, expected to be attended by 2,000 guests, will begin at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.