Queen's funeral: People of Birmingham mourn 'our grandmother'
By Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
As the streets of London were lined with mourners, the people of Birmingham filled Centenary Square in their own city to watch the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Despite damp weather in the Midlands, families, couples and individuals viewed what was for many the first state funeral they had seen.
As the 11:00 BST service approached, about 200 people were gathered in the open space.
Among them were mother and daughter Sharron and Nicole Quinn who had arrived with foldable chairs about an hour earlier.
Travelling from neighbouring Walsall, they came to Birmingham to be surrounded by "community spirit".
"Trying to get to London was a bit too difficult for us this weekend," Sharron Quinn said.
Her daughter added: "It's one of those days you look back on - it's quite nice to share that moment with people."
With the funeral procession under way, many offered an arm of comfort around their loved one's shoulder.
Andrew and Margaret Smith who live in Barnwell, Northamptonshire, were back in their home city to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.
While the pair had booked their hotel months ago, despite many of their plans changing, they still wanted to come and pay their respects to the Queen, especially due to their unconventional connection to the royal family.
"I used to cook for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester," Mrs Smith said.
She recalled the time she once cooked for King Charles III , then Prince of Wales, when he was visiting the Duke and Duchess for a christening.
"They had sardines on toast," she said.
Mr Smith described how he had goose bumps even before the service had started, with Mrs Smith describing the Queen as being like "our grandmother".
"She's always been there," she said. "I can remember being about three and being taken to the coronation at my own nan's house."
Just over half an hour into the ceremony, it started to rain. While some stood side by side like sardines under a white marquee, many stayed put, eyes fixed on the large screen.
"I don't think the world will be the same without her," one mourner said out loud, while a man on a bike rode past selling bunches of roses.
Antony and Sarah Williams from Birmingham wanted to "give the Queen a good send off".
"It's history isn't it? First thing some of us have ever experienced and some of us will never experience it again," she said.
She added with a lump in her throat: "I think a lot of people will be shedding a tear."
And many in the crowd did shed a tear, often with their heads bowed.
As people's umbrellas were lowered and mourners in the marquee made their way back to the screen, commuters passing through the square took a moment to stop and watch the scenes in Westminster Abbey.
Elliot Matthew from Carlisle was in Birmingham for work and had just come back from London where he waited about six hours to see the Queen's coffin lying in state.
Originally from Galloway in Scotland, he reminisced about being a schoolboy and seeing what he liked to call "a Queen drive-by".
"It was the 1990s and the Queen was visiting a local school in the neighbouring town," he said.
He ran from street to street, he added, trying to catch a glimpse of the Queen in her car.
As people continued to stand in silence, the sun made a fleeting appearance to dry the sea of damp, dark clothing. A long Union Flag draped across one mourner lightly fluttered in the breeze.
"It's very moving but it should be a celebration of her life," Mr Matthew said.
"She was a defining feature of this country for longer than we could have imagined."