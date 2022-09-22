Wolverhampton student threatened at gunpoint in flat after security complaints
An American student said he was threatened at gunpoint after a man was able to get past the security system in his block of flats.
TikTok creator Nick Alexander heard his neighbour scream and realised she was being attacked.
The attacker reportedly produced a gun when he tried to intervene.
Housing association GreenSquareAccord has since apologised for the Wolverhampton incident and a police investigation has been launched.
Due to a faulty intercom, which Mr Alexander said he had previously reported, the armed man was able to enter the communal area of the apartment building which provides access to the residents' front doors.
After hearing his neighbour frantically ring his doorbell and call for help Mr Alexander, who was with his sister and eight-year-old daughter at the time, said he tried to fend off the man.
During the disorder the man pulled out a gun, he said,
He was uninjured in the incident but said his neighbour was "grabbed her by her hair and collar" by the attacker.
He, and another person in the block, then had to stay in hotels with his family while the housing association repaired the "ongoing issues with the intercom".
He added: "I wish my daughter was not exposed to it but if I can stop it happening to another woman or someone else, I would do it all over again."
"I would like to see more men teaching their sons, nephews and brothers that this behaviour is not acceptable," said.
Mr Alexander, who moved from America to be with family who live in the city, is popular on TikTok, as Mr Miami UK, with his reviews of hidden gems around Wolverhampton and British delicacies.
'Crack down on gun violence'
He added: "Hopefully the police crack down on gun violence because the next generation really does not need to experience this."
West Midlands Police has confirmed a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation in connection with the incident which happened on 23 August.
The security system has now been fixed and a spokesperson for the housing association, GreenSquareAccord said it worked with local agencies to safeguard the two customers who were involved and offered alternative accommodation and additional support.
