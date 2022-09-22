British Empire Medals awarded to Midlands community champions
Twenty five West Midlands people have been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.
Medals were handed out by the Lord-Lieutenant for the region, John Crabtree OBE, at a ceremony held at Birmingham Council House on Tuesday.
Recipients include a restaurateur who gave free meals to NHS staff and the founder of the All Birmingham's Children charity.
They "make our region a great place", Mr Crabtree said.
Hailing from Coventry, Birmingham, Solihull, and the Black Country, the community heroes shared inspiring stories of how they help others.
"We are blessed with such a wide range of cultures and people who give so much to others," Mr Crabtree said.
Among those who were honoured was Roslyn Tedd-Urwin, from Birmingham.
Since 1970, she has supported more than 150 disabled and disadvantaged children by offering riding and horse care lessons at Summerfield Stables in Yardley Wood.
When she retired, she used her pension to pay for an outdoor arena to be built and has made a home for horses, goats, sheep, pigs and a donkey.
She said: "It has been a tremendous honour and far more than I could have expected."
Speaking of her 52 years of helping the community, she added: "It has given me so much happiness, it is lovely to be able to do something for the young.
"It is an incredible thing to watch how relationships develop between the animals, children and adults."
The list of BEM recipients includes:
- Siraj Ali, from Coventry
- Donald Brown, from Coventry
- Janice Mathias, from Coventry
- Carolyn Harbourne, from Birmingham
- Isobel Knowles, from Birmingham
- Maurice Malone, from Birmingham
- Edward O'Hara, from Birmingham
- Gulam Muhammad Ismail Teladia, from Birmingham
- David Newall, from Birmingham
- Fazle Abbas Kinkhabwala, from Birmingham
- Roslyn Irene Tedd-Urwin, from Birmingham
- Adill Hadi, from Birmingham
- Janet Mayra Prior, from Solihull
- Glenys Allison, from Willenhall
- Jaqueline Careless, from Dudley
- Rose Cook-Monk, from Dudley
- Geoffrey Granner, from Halesowen
- Kathryn Beale, from Bilston
