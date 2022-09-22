Metchley Lane murder probe: Stabbed man found in crashed car dies
A man found with a stab wound inside a car that crashed near a hospital has died, sparking a murder probe.
West Midlands Police said the silver car was found in Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST.
Paramedics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead by doctors.
Police said a man was seen running from the vehicle and urged him to get in touch "as he may have vital information".
They also asked anyone who saw the car driving erratically from the direction of Harborne Lane to get in touch.
Roads in the area were sealed off as investigations continued.
