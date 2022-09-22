Freed Birmingham inmates walk 100 miles to give back to society
A former prisoner who set out on a 100-mile walk for charity moments after being freed said he wanted to take part to help "give back to society."
Jon Floyd, whose seven-and-a-half year jail sentence ended on Wednesday, said he hoped to "deter others from making the wrong choices in life".
He was joined as he left HMP Birmingham by people from charity Beating Time, which aims to help reduce reoffending.
They should reach Manchester, his native city, on Sunday.
Mr Floyd was jailed for importing class A drugs but while inside, made a decision early in his sentence that he was determined to change his life.
Although eligible to move to an open prison two years ago, he chose to remain at the closed facility to help develop schemes to help fellow prisoners, the charity said.
Its founder and chief executive Heather Phillips, who is also the current High Sheriff of Greater London, is accompanying him on the walk.
"We've known each other now for about five years, and he wanted to walk home to Manchester to signal that he's changed, that he's on a new path," she said.
She said the scheme, Inside Job, had started as an idea "where Jon identified candidates and we took employers into prison to get a job offer before they leave which completely transforms the way people feel about getting released".
Over 70,000 people are released from prison each year, but without employment and ending back in the same social circles, many feel "set up to fail" and reoffend, she added.
"We realised that Jon was perfectly placed being inside a prison to find those people that really had had enough of it and wanted to change and move forward.
"And I was on the outside and I thought, well I could get a load of employers, it's not difficult now - there's a shortage of workers, full stop."
The initiative has more than 80 participating employers and operates in five prisons across the West Midlands.
Leaving prison can feel like a "real cliff edge", she said.
"You're released, you come back to your debts, your broken relationships, you don't think you will ever work, you're ashamed," added Ms Phillips.
"There is a whole cycle of deprivation and lack of opportunities, we need to stop."
"I am sorry for what I did, and I hope by doing this I give back to society by helping lads reintegrate back into society," said Mr Floyd.
The walk is set to finish on Sunday evening.
