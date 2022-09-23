Man charged with murder over Handsworth stabbing
A man has been charged with the murder of Andrew Gardner, who died in hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham.
The 41-year-old was found on Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city just after 19:15 BST on Sunday and died a short while later, West Midlands Police said.
A post mortem examination concluded he died from a single stab wound.
LeSean Williams, who is 19 and from Alexandra Road, is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Mr Gardner's family paid tribute to their "caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle" and said: "His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts."
West Midlands Police is continuing to investigate the death and is asking for people who may have witnessed the stabbing or have camera phone or dash cam footage.
