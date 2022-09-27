M42 closure warning in Solihull as bridges installed
- Published
Two 2,000-tonne bridges are due to be installed on a motorway as part of traffic improvement works.
Drivers have been warned of possible disruption on the M42 at Solihull during the programme this week.
National Highways said the motorway would be closed between junctions five and six for three nights from Friday, between 22:00 and 06:00 BST.
The agency said the bridges would create a new junction, 5a, to ease the "bottleneck" at junction six.
A diversion would be in place while the route was closed, it added.
The works are part of a £282m project to improve access to Birmingham International Airport, the new HS2 station and journeys on the A5.
Construction has already begun to harden the central reservation where the new junction will be created.
The scheme is estimated to be completed by 2025.
National Highways apologised for any inconvenience and said it was working to minimise disruption.
