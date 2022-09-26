Murder probe after man found stabbed in Sparkbrook
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal stab wounds on a Birmingham street.
The discovery was made on Stratford Road at the junction of Priestley Road in the Sparkbrook area at about 00:50 BST on Monday.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, died in hospital a short time later.
The suspects, three men in their 30s and a fourth in his 20s, remain in custody.
Sections of the road have been cordoned off by police while a forensic search is carried out.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in or around the area, in particular if anyone has any dash-cam footage that captures the incident, to get in touch," said Det Supt Shaun Edwards from the West Midlands force.
