Wolverhampton Council 'embarrassed' at need for warm banks
A council leader says he is "embarrassed" at the need to open dozens of warm banks over winter.
Wolverhampton Council has announced there will be 38 places in a mix of civic, community and religious buildings for people to stay warm.
Similar schemes will also be available in towns and cities including Lichfield and Birmingham.
"I feel embarrassed to be doing this in a country like ours in this day and age," said leader Ian Brookfield.
"But we can't afford to leave anybody behind."
The initiative follows the soaring price of energy and the cost of living crisis as people face tough choices as to whether they can afford to heat their homes.
The government has capped household energy bills at £2,500 a year from 1 October and there will also be a one-off £400 fuel bill discount.
Last winter the average bill for households was £1,277 a year.
"People should not have to be cold in their own homes, because they are scared to put the heating on," Mr Brookfield said.
The Labour-run local authority said people will be provided with a hot drink and free Wifi when the scheme launches next month.
Lichfield District Council announced a similar scheme, with plans to open spaces in the council building whilst also calling on community groups to open their own premises.
"We know energy prices are on people's minds," said Conservative leader Doug Pullen.
"It's something you never want to think about, but we roll our sleeves up and deliver for our communities."
