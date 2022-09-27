Fifth murder arrest after man found stabbed in Sparkbrook street
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal stab wounds on a Birmingham street.
The discovery was made on Stratford Road, at its junction with Priestley Road, in the Sparkbrook area at about 00:50 BST on Monday.
The victim, believed to be in his 40s, died in hospital a short time later.
Police said three of the men arrested had been released under investigation and one released without charge.
Officers had cordoned off sections of the road while forensic searches were carried out.
The force has appealed for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
