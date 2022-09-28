CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
- Published
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said.
A dog then attacked one of the men and caused severe injuries to his leg and foot.
The injured man remains at Sandwell Hospital after emergency surgery.
Police said they believe the woman shown in the CCTV image may have information to help their investigation.
Anyone who could be able to help identify the woman has been asked to text BTP on 61016 or call on 0800 40 50 40.
