Plans for medical campus at site near Birmingham Airport
Plans for a new medical and technology campus, aimed at speeding up healthcare improvements, have been announced.
University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust and the University of Warwick have signed an initial agreement to create it at Arden Cross, near Birmingham Airport.
The first phase of the campus could begin in 2024.
The group behind the scheme said an overall masterplan could create up to 27,000 jobs.
The wider project would see 3,000 new homes built along with up to 6m sq ft (557,418 sq m) of new commercial and employment space near Birmingham International railway station and the forthcoming HS2 interchange.
The three landowners of the site, which include Birmingham City Council, have created Arden Cross Limited to run the development across more than 346 acres (140 hectares).
They said the proposed campus scheme would bring together the public, private and academic sectors.
UHB chief executive Prof Dave Rosser said the focus of the site would be aimed at "being able to offer the best access, treatment and experience" for all its patients.
The university would bring "world-beating research and innovation", vice-chancellor and president Stuart Croft stated.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said, with more than £800m of investment already committed to the Arden Cross site, there was "a great deal" of interest in how "we might best unlock the huge potential of this scheme given its unrivalled global connectivity".
