Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations".
The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans.
The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, have been banned from keeping animals for life.
John Evans is also serving a 16-week prison sentence. His wife's 12-week term was suspended for 12 months.
The animals were kept in dilapidated kennels, sheds, shipping containers, horse boxes and vans, according to the RSPCA.
Officers also found the animals surrounded by hazards and faeces, without bedding, and few with access to water or food.
John Evans pleaded guilty to six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and a charge of failing to ensure the welfare of an animal in his care. His wife faced the same charges, pleading guilty to two counts of the former and a single count of the latter.
They have been banned from appealing against their lifetime disqualification for a minimum of ten years.
"Inside a shed, the charity's rescuers discovered two young kittens alongside a dead kitten," RSPCA inspector Jack Alderson said.
"This was one of the worst animal welfare situations I have ever been faced with."
The RSPCA, contacted by West Midlands Police, forced its way into the property on 29 July last year.
The pair were sentenced at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 12 September.
