Man charged with murder over Sparkbrook stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on a street in Birmingham.
Fuaad Husein was found on Stratford Road, at its junction with Priestley Road, in the Sparkbrook area, at about 00:50 BST on Monday.
The 45-year-old victim died in hospital a short time later, West Midlands Police said.
Mohammed Adam, who is 45 and from Birmingham, is due to appear before the city's magistrates court on Thursday.
Another man who was previously arrested has been released without charge.
Three others have been released under investigation while police inquiries continue, West Midlands Police has said.
