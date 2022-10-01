The 'ordinary' people celebrated in a Birmingham exhibition
Ten ordinary Brummies have had the opportunity to share their story as part of a special exhibition.
Museum of Me at Blakesley Hall invited people from Stechford, Yardley and Lea Hall to tell their life stories.
Participants ranged from eight years old to 88, each with a dedicated day to exhibit personal and treasured items.
It was devised by artist Paul O'Donnell and culminated with an exhibition for schoolgirl Leila-Rose who was able to invite her classmates to the show.
The eight-year-old said she chose items that were special to her, including "some of my baptism stuff, some of my art stuff and some of my dancing trophies and certificates".
On Friday, she cut the ribbon to launch her exhibition, joined by fellow pupils from the local school.
Her teacher, Miss Malins, said Leila-Rose was "an absolute gem" and "such a key part of the fabric of the school".
"What a fantastic opportunity for her, it's so lovely to see one of our students get the opportunity to share, not just with the class but with the wider community, their life story and the things that matter to them."
Helen Weldon, from Stechford, also had her own exhibition and said it was "interesting to see people laughing and looking through my stuff".
The full-time carer displayed a karate trophy "which has survived decades from my very first competition" as well as "outfits from my clubbing days" when she used to be a backing dancer for CJ Lewis and Baby Dee.
"It was an honour," she said. "Looking back on your life, it brings back some happy memories you'd probably have forgotten about over the years.
"It's really nice."
Artist Mr O'Donnell said each participant had "a museum each for a day" and he hopes the scheme will be toured.
"The aim is to celebrate and put ordinary people of the community around us into the extraordinary spotlight of a museum," he said.
