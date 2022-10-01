Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival

A rope rescue by the canalWest Midlands Fire Service
Firefighters have taken part in challenges including rope rescues at the event in Birmingham

Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham.

The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues.

The event takes place in a different city and the 2022 event has been based at Smithfield in the city centre.

Hundred of spectators have attended the festival which began on Friday.

The team of firefighters from Ukraine arrived in the country earlier in the week as part of an international development programme, West Midlands Fire Service said.

West Midlands Fire Service
A team of firefighters from Ukraine have taken part after being invited to the festival

The West Midlands' chief fire officer Phil Loach said it has been a "hugely important" year for the region following the pandemic and then hosting the Commonwealth Games.

"The Games were a time to celebrate and to come together, and I'm delighted we're able to follow this up with our own 'Games' and to shine a spotlight once again on our amazing region," he added.

Other tests for the teams include finding the country's "fittest firefighter".

West Midlands Fire Service
Cutting people free from crashed cars has been another challenge for the firefighters

