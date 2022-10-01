Young Tory chairman apologises for 'Birmingham is a dump' tweet
The chairman of a group of young Conservative Party members has apologised for calling Birmingham "a dump" on the eve of the party's annual conference.
Daniel Grainger tweeted the comment on Saturday which provoked critical responses, including from the West Midlands mayor.
Andy Street told him to leave and "take anyone with the same views with you".
Mr Grainger deleted the tweet and apologised.
In follow-up posts, the chairman of the Young Conservative Network said his tweet had not been in relation to the city or its residents.
He said he had been approached by a person on Saturday who "threatened me with a mugging" and he "was angry and tweeted without thinking".
In his apology, Mr Grainger said his comments were "ill conceived".
His original tweet provoked a range of strong responses including from Birmingham Labour MPs Liam Byrne and Preet Kaur Gill.
Mr Street in his tweet urged Mr Grainger to "take some time to grow up and understand just why this city is so special".
More than 11,000 Conservative Party delegates are expected in Birmingham for the conference at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Hyatt hotel and other venues.
West Midlands Police began a security operation earlier in the week ahead of the start of the event on Sunday.
Roads have been closed and armed police will be among extra officers deployed around the ICC.
