Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car
A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands.
The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, has been spoken to by officers who said she has been helping with their investigation.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
