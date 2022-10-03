Man made Islamic State grenade threat on 999 call
- Published
A man who phoned 999 and made a grenade threat while citing the Islamic State group has received a community order.
Amarik Gangar, 29, of Whitehall Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, made a number of calls to emergency services on the morning of 17 August.
Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard he repeatedly swore and was abusive.
On one of the calls, he said: "Bro, Islamic State is coming to the country in two days with grenades."
He had pleaded guilty to the charge of communicating false information with the intention of inducing someone to believe there was danger of explosives.
Gangar, who is unemployed, also admitted communicating through an electronic information network false messages for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
Sam Christopher, defending, said Gangar was intoxicated at the time of the offence and suffered from drug misuse issues.
He said his client had "been watching documentaries about Ukraine and Russia" before making the calls.
Magistrate Fiona Williams sentenced Gangar to an 18-month community order, including 30 days of rehabilitation.
He was also told to pay a total of £296 through a fine, victim surcharge and prosecution costs.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk