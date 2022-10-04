M42 motorway shut following 'serious' crash
A "serious" collision has forced the closure of the M42 motorway near Sutton Coldfield.
The northbound carriageway of the motorway, between the M6 Toll and junction 9, is shut, National Highways said.
The link road from the M6 south at junction 4A to the M42 north carriageway at 8 is also closed, the agency added.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays following the crash.
National Express bus services in the Water Orton area have also been delayed as a result of the congestion that has built up in the area.
Commuters who use the 28, 67, 71, 77, 77A, X12, X13, X15 services have been advised to allow more time for their journeys.
