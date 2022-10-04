Man's stabbing death after Oldbury disorder sparks murder probe
A murder investigation has been started after a man died in hospital two weeks after he was stabbed during disorder in the Black Country.
Rommell Holding had been in a coma since he suffered chest injuries during the trouble at about 02:00 BST on 11 September in Newbury Lane, Oldbury.
The 32-year-old died on 25 September. His family said they were devastated and he would be "profoundly missed".
A 38-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
In a statement through West Midlands Police, Mr Holding's mother said: "It devastates me to announce the untimely death of my beloved son Rommell Holding who will be profoundly missed amongst myself, his family and friends.
"He was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives.
"We ask that during this difficult time you respect the privacy of our close family and friends."
Colin Phipps, of Minister Close, in Rowley Regis, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 11 October.
Three other people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder were released without charge, police said.
