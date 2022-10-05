Solihull brain tumour patient to climb three peaks in 24 hours
- Published
A man who underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour is aiming to complete the Three Peaks Challenge.
Father of three Marcus Elwell, of Solihull, had a tumour removed in 2021 after suffering ill health.
He had been warned of potential complications but was fortunate enough to be home within 48 hours.
He now aims to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales on 28 October to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
"My story is a positive one, but I know that other people aren't as fortunate," he said.
He added his children, who inspired the challenge, had given him "the strength to fight this disease."
Mr Elwell suffered exhaustion and personality changes for 18 months. He was then given an MRI scan which showed he had a low-grade hemangioblastoma.
'Ready for challenge'
"I feel like I am at a place in my life where I am ready for the challenge and my view is go hard or go home," he said.
Mr Elwell hopes to raise £5,480 for Brain Tumour Research which is the equivalent cost of two days of research.
He will complete the challenge alongside his five friends, Paul Witham, Scott Harrison, Stuart Piers, Richard Apps and David Sidley.
Mr Elwell used to play rugby and has been training for the challenge at his local gym.