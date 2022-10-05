M42: Dangerous driving arrest after man dies in motorway crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on the M42.
A passenger, aged 20, died in the two-car collision on the slip road between junction eight and junction nine, bear the Belfry, at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, Warwickshire Police has said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, in which the victim was travelling in, was also seriously injured, while the second car's driver was less seriously hurt, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.