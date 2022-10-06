Ronan Kanda stabbing: Four deny Wolverhampton murder
Two men and two 16-year-olds have denied murdering a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
Ronan Kanda, 16, died after being attacked on Mount Road in the Lanesfield area on 29 June.
Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham, Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, and two 16-year-olds appeared on Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
All four pleaded not guilty to murder and face trial in April.
Mr Whittaker and Mr Francis also denied two charges each of possession of a knife.
The 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges each of possession of a knife.
They have all been remanded into custody.
