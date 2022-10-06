Birmingham: Appeal to turn former butcher's into food bank
A Birmingham community group is appealing for help to convert a former butcher's shop into a food hub to support residents.
Kerry Rickerby from B32 Community said she wanted to "bring all the community together to empower and support them this winter as the cost of living rises".
The group said it had outgrown its current base in Quinton and had lottery funding to convert the building.
Work to clear the shop is under way.
But Ms Rickerby said the project needed tilers, kitchen fitters, painters, decorators, electricians, plumbers, and "someone to make the tea".
The shop had been a butchers since 1947 and closed three years ago and Ms Rickerby said it could become a "community space where we can all come together".
She said as well as running a foodbank, she hoped to be able to host cooking classes there.