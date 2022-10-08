Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police
Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night.
A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said.
The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured in the crash in Aldridge Road at about 23:00 BST.
West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Both men were taken to hospital after the collision.
Police said the Jaguar XF driver would be interviewed at a later date.
Witnesses and those with dashcam footage of the incident have been asked to come forward.
