Wolves fan completes 125-mile walk for dementia charity
A football fan has completed his challenge to walk 125 miles to raise money for dementia care.
Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, arrived at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground on Saturday afternoon after a two-day journey on foot from the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
The father of three was greeted by cheers and applause as he finished the walk at about 14:00BST.
He has raised more than £200,000 for Dementia UK.
He succeeded in his aim to complete the walk in time to watch Saturday's match between the two sides, which Chelsea won 3-0.
The fundraiser is a regional volunteer ambassador for Dementia UK and said he wanted "to give something back".
Without the help of music to keep him going, Mr Singh Kang took to social media to keep supporters updated of his progress throughout the challenge.
He posted on Twitter: "People are suffering right here, right now and we can do so much more to help.
"To my last breath of energy I'll carry on to help them in any way I can."
Mr Singh Kang became a popular figure at Wolves home games when he launched a fundraising initiative called Samosa Saturdays in 2018.
Since then, he, along with friends and family, have served up more than 35,000 samosas, with the money going to charity.
He also ran the London Marathon in 2021 in aid of Dementia UK.
