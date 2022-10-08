Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said.
West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was confirmed dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination to establish the man's cause of death will be held in due course, the force added.
Officers are carrying out "extensive" inquiries in the area.
Witnesses have been urged to contact the force.
